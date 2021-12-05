PoliticsNY with Skye: Behind the Curtain with Felice Farber, Senior Director of Policy & External Affairs, General Contractors Association

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Click here to subscribe to the PoliticsNY YouTube channel.

Felice Farber is Senior Director of Policy & External Affairs for the General Contractors Association (GCA) of New York, a 300+ member trade association that represents the heavy civil construction industry in New York City.

Learn how Felice came into this role, and how she works with public officials and agencies to get her job done. Tune in to hear the priorities she’s focused on for 2022, with a new NY government.

Behind the Curtain is a daily video interview series where Skye Ostreicher speaks candidly with community leaders and elected officials in order to get a sense of who they are as people.

Want to spotlight someone involved in NY politics or government? Email us: [email protected] New episodes post weekdays on PoliticsNY.com.

Click here to subscribe to the PoliticsNY YouTube channel.