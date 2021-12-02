PoliticsNY with Skye: Behind the Curtain with returning NYC Council Member Gale Brewer

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

After eight years as our Manhattan Borough President, Gale Brewer is returning to her old NYC Council seat on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, a position she had previously held for 12 years. She’s also interested in becoming the next Speaker of the Council aka the “president” of the NYC Council – which is an internal decision. Hear how Gale’s experience helps in her return to the Council and what’s top of mind for her entering 2022. How will she help mentor new City Council members?

Behind the Curtain is a daily video interview series where Skye Ostreicher speaks candidly with community leaders and elected officials in order to get a sense of who they are as people.

