PoliticsNY with Skye: Behind the Curtain with NYC Council Member Carlina Rivera

Carlina Rivera just won re-election for NYC Council District 2 in Manhattan. Hear how she met her husband, how she’ll help integrate the new NYC Council Members into the swing of things in 2022, and her thoughts on how she’d lead the Council if elected Speaker, aka the “president” of the NYC Council – which is an internal decision.

Behind the Curtain is a daily video interview series where Skye Ostreicher speaks candidly with community leaders and elected officials in order to get a sense of who they are as people.

