PoliticsNY with Skye: Behind the Curtain with Sheila Thorne, Multicultural Healthcare Marketing Group

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Click here to subscribe to the PoliticsNY YouTube channel.

Cultural competency education – if done correctly – should be like a campaign that involves not only an organization, but the whole community. Sheila Thorne specializes in educating healthcare professionals in cultural competency, which not only transcends barriers of language, race and ethnicity, but dives deep into understanding culture and family dynamics.

Tune into this episode of #PoliticsNYwithSkye to learn about this topic in a digestible way. Before the middle of this century, one out of every two Americans will be a person of color or a person of color who speaks Spanish. Unparalleled, unprecedented, irreversible, dramatic demographic shifts demand a departure from multicultural-healthcare- marketing-business-as-usual in an intensely competitive environment. Connecting with communities of color is the new frontier for organic growth in the healthcare industry.

Learn more about the Multicultural Healthcare Marketing Group by visiting sheilathorne.com.

Behind the Curtain is a daily video interview series where Skye Ostreicher speaks candidly with community leaders and elected officials in order to get a sense of who they are as people. Want to spotlight someone involved in NY politics or government? Email us: [email protected] New episodes post weekdays on PoliticsNY.com.

Click here to subscribe to the PoliticsNY YouTube channel.