Hochul, Adams Unite, vow to Fight for New York Together

Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor-elect Eric Adams took turns speaking at a variety of SOMOS conference events Friday on Isla Verde. Each with their advance teams and security, and in some cases, following a live music processional, spoke about unifying the Democratic party.

“We need a historic leader and we are blessed with Eric Adams,” said John Calvelli, EVP Public Affairs, Wildlife Conversation Society, at the New Yorkers for Culture & Arts event where Mayor-elect Eric Adams addressed a lively yet intimate crowd.

“We’ve all had to live through moments of uncertainty, but it’s the energy and spirit of who we are,” said Adams. “The subtext to my race is you are going to see New Yorkers walk differently. They’re going to walk with their heads up. Like in 2001. I don’t acknowledge 9/11; I acknowledge 9/12.”

At the Brooklyn Dems’ Sips in Somos party, Assemblywoman and Brooklyn Party Chair Rodneyse Bichotte introduced Mayor de Blasio, who has filed paperwork to run for NYS Governor.

“I am so proud of what Eric Adams has already achieved and going to achieve so much more. Eric Adams brings together the skill, vision and passion to make our City a just place,” said de Blasio. Adams returned the sentiments by touting de Blasio’s accomplishments, saying the city was dysfunctional long before his mayoralty.

US Senator Chuck Schumer took the stage with a call to unify the Democratic party which was echoed by Bichotte who pointed out that all five borough Dem chairs were present: Greg Meeks, Jamaal Bailey, Michael Cusick and Keith Wright. We are all one she said.

In response to some lighthearted comments made about Dem party leadership hailing from Brooklyn, Buffalo native Governor Kathy Hochul joked, “you think I just fell off the turnip truck?” indicating she’s been around and involved.

“I have a headline for you…,” she said. “Governor of New York stops fighting with Mayor of New York and instead, together we fight for New York.”