Skye’s SOMOS Scoop: Day 1

Editor’s Note: PoliticsNY’s intrepid reporter Skye Ostreicher is down in San Juan, Puerto Rico for the annual SOMOS political gathering where electeds, their operatives, lobbyists, consultants and PR spin doctors eat, drink and make deals. This is her first report.

The muggy weather and strict COVID security at San Juan airport did not deter SOMOS-goers from making the most of the first night of the highly anticipated conference. Despite late-night election festivities back home in NYC, attendees eagerly boarded red-eye flights to Isla Verde Wednesday AM.

Overheard on the 6 a.m. flight yesterday in Row 1 was a proud Ingrid Lewis-Martin talking loudly on her phone about “Eric” along with NYC Councilmembers Van Bramer & Koslowitz, 32BJ president Kyle Bragg, Politico reporter Sally Goldenberg and Tishman Speyer’s Paimaan Lodi.

Precious cargo all aboard the 12:20 p.m. Jet Blue flight from JFK included NYS AG Tish James who sat nondescriptly in Row 6 (window seat) along with City Council-elect members Shahana Hanif, Crystal Hudson, Marjorie Velazquez & Julie Menin, outgoing Speaker Corey Johnson and former Speaker Gifford Miller, NY1’s Zack Fink & Gloria Pazmino, Brooklyn Chamber Pres Randy Peers, lobbyist Bob Ungar, Eric Adams team’s Miosotis Muñoz & Stefan Ringel and campaign consultant David Mansur.

Opening night attracted droves to the Royal Sonesta at 7 p.m. for credential-collecting including Local 338’s John Durso & Nikki Kateman, MGM Empire City Casino’s Taryn Duffy, NYC Council-elect members Erik Bottcher, Shaun Abreu, Mercedes Narcisse, Chi Ossé, Sandy Nurse & Rita Joseph, where SOMOS’ new Executive Director Tania Capaz directed traffic and check-in lines.

Attendees waited in Disney World-style character photo lines for one-on-one snaps with NYS Comptroller Tom DiNapoli during his kickoff reception which offered a cash bar and passed hors d’oeuvres.

The ornate Fairmont El San Juan lobby bar became a scene around 11 p.m. with cocktail-sippers including lobbyist Vito Pitta, Bronx BP Ruben Diaz Jr. and Durst Org’s Jordan Barowitz, while Hamptons’ restauranteur Zach Erdem & PR guru Todd Shapiro sipped hot mint tea.

A projected sunny day with highs of 88 will certainly bring this scene to the pools today before the evening festivities; we’ll keep you posted.

For real-time SOMOS updates or to submit a scoop, follow Skye on Twitter @SkyeStats or on Instagram @thefashionabledemocrat.