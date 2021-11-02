Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

While Millennials are movin’ on up and taking office in NYC Council and other positions in 2022, voters 50+ remain the most reliable voting bloc. Click to see our interviews with Mayoral contenders, Democrat Eric Adams and Republican Curtis Sliwa, who both hold AARP cards, to learn their priorities for the city’s 50+ residents in an interview series sponsored by AARP of New York, which has 750,000 members in the five boroughs.

Want to get involved with AARP? Click below to meet Beth Finkel, AARP’s NYS Director, as she explains what her members are looking for from their government officials, as well as her own career path from lingerie to advocacy!