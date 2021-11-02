ADAMS’ APPLE! Eric Adams wins mayoral race by large margin

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Congratulations are due for the Brooklyn Borough President, who is now the upcoming mayor of New York City. Eric Adams (D) is the mayor-elect, according the Associated Press which called the race after about 12% of the votes were reported on Nov. 2 just minutes after polls closed.

His Republican opponent Curtis Sliwa was a long shot from the beginning, bu the and his base put up a strong fight at the ballot box. As the polls closed, it became clear that Adams would certainly become the second Black mayor of this city.

As of 9:27 p.m., Adams had 73.04% of the vote, according the NYC Board of Elections Unofficial Election Night Results.

A representative from Adams’ campaign appeared on stage shortly after the AP announcement and shouted “We won!” According to NY1, Sliwa conceded the election around 9:45 but was not able to get Adams on the phone.

Earlier on election day, Sliwa started off the day with a negative polling experience, the sour icing on the cake after he was injured in a traffic accident on Oct. 29. He was denied access to the voting booth until he complied with the polling place’s rules, including “no pets allowed.” Sorry, Gizmo.

Adams was in an emotional space after he cast his vote, the weight of several important realizations weighing on him: If elected, he would be the second Black mayor, he would be representing blue-collar essential workers, and he would be putting Brooklyn on the map once again.

Adams’ campaign was dinged by several credible claims against his dedication to the borough and his history as a captain in the NYPD. Just because he is a Black Democrat does not mean that he went unscathed during a year of negative attitudes toward police—including a successful campaign to lower the NYPD’s budget. Though he touted his history of holding his fellow officers accountable and going to court to protect victims of police brutality, all while dealing with the trauma of his own negative experience with police, his association with the force proved to be a constant distraction.

Still, he was never endorsed by his own police union. Adams was also subject to a few investigations by journalists, the most recent one resulting in a stakeout that showed him driving on the sidewalk and blocking a driveway in his neighborhood, to the dismay of several cars stuck in traffic. While the stakeout proved that he does come home to his Brooklyn apartment, he had to do more than just show up in the middle of the night to prove to reporters that he lives in Brooklyn (and not New Jersey). Adams showed reporters his home, to mixed reviews, and there wasn’t much to do after that but let the media talk.

His most unique asset during the race was his veganism and purported bicycle riding. At one point, he promised to bike to City Hall during his commute if he were elected. He also toured a garden on Eastern Parkway and hand-picked kale for his morning smoothie. Adams’ strongest support came from Mayor Bill de Blasio, who practically ignored all other candidates once the Democratic primary was decided. Since July, they have publicly aligned on the vaccine mandate, but seemed to differ on the removal of Gifted and Talented programs in schools. De Blasio Tweeted shortly after the announcement, saying, “A graduate of our public schools. A decorated NYPD veteran. A brave voice for justice in our streets. A bold public servant with Brooklyn spirit and style. @EricAdamsForNYC embodies the greatness of our city. He will be an outstanding mayor. Congratulations, my friend!”