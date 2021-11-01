PoliticsNY with Skye: Behind the Curtain with Dr. Devi Nampiaparampil, candidate, NYC Public Advocate

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Meet Dr. Devi Nampiaparampil, candidate for NYC Public Advocate and practicing physician, and learn how she feels the role would be best served by a medical doctor.

The Public Advocate is a non-voting member of the New York City Council with the right to introduce and co-sponsor legislation. The Public Advocate also serves as an ombudsman for city government, providing oversight for city agencies, investigating citizens’ complaints about city services and making proposals to address perceived shortcomings or failures of those services.

Behind the Curtain is a daily video interview series where Skye Ostreicher speaks candidly with community leaders and elected officials in order to get a sense of who they are as people. Schneps Media’s PoliticsNY is proud to provide a platform for all candidates’ voices to be heard.

