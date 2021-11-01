Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

PoliticsNY has been down in the trenches from the start of the 2021 citywide political season.

We’ve done comprehensive profiles of every candidate running in the November 2 election. We were the only outlet to conduct City Council candidate debates in nearly every district of the city.

We’ve written extensively about the five ballot proposals that voters are being asked to weigh in on here, here and here.

And come tomorrow’s election and election night coverage, as well as Wednesday morning’s election fallout, PoliticsNY is the site to follow for all your local election coverage.

Now it’s up to you the voter to head to the polls with some understanding and knowledge of the candidates and ballot proposals that you favor. The future success of our city depends on everybody!