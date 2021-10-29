Friday Political Odds & Ends

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Sliwa Fractures Arm in Traffic Accident

Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa has been diagnosed with a fractured left arm after a yellow cab slammed into him Friday, Oct. 29, his campaign said.

The afternoon accident occurred as Sliwa exited his campaign van near the corner of 50th Street and Sixth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. At the time, he was rushing to a live radio show at WABC.

Sliwa completed the hour-long show, but out of an abundance of caution, the campaign postponed the rest of his afternoon’s schedule so that medical professionals could check him out at Lenox Hill Hospital.

A campaign spokesperson told reporters that the cabbie didn’t stop after the accident, but Sliwa said it was his fault. After the accident and show was over, Sliwa realized he was in severe pain, particularly in his arm, the spokesperson said.

NY GOP Chair Slams James’ Entry into Gubernatorial Race

New York Republican Chair Nick Langworthy wasted no time in slamming Attorney General Letitia James announcement Friday that she is challenging Gov. Kathy Hochul in next year’s Democratic Primary.

“Tish James is a radical left ideologue who has used her power to politicize the office, just like the last two attorneys general turned governors who resigned in disgrace. When it suited her needs, she turned a blind eye to Cuomo’s unethical behavior and corruption– New York taxpayers be damned,” said Langworthy.

“The truth is, it doesn’t matter which Democrat runs for governor as next year’s election will be a referendum on their 15 years of destruction to our state thanks to their pro-criminal, socialist agenda. New Yorkers are ready to usher in a new era of change and common sense that can only be achieved with a Republican governor,” he added.

Records show that U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin of Long Island and former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino are among the GOP candidates who have filed 2022 campaigns for governor with the state.

Jeffries, Schumer Request Funding For NY/NJ Harbor Feasibility Study

Marking the nine-year year anniversary of Superstorm Sandy, U. S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, along with Members of the New York and New Jersey Congressional delegations, sent a letter to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers requesting full funding of the New York/New Jersey Harbor and Tributaries Focus Area Feasibility Study.

“Today, the New York and New Jersey Harbor and tributary region remains vulnerable to extreme weather events,” wrote the Members. “We were reminded of this disturbing fact last month, when Hurricane Ida and its remnants caused torrential downpours and significant flooding in low-lying neighborhoods in the Northeast, tragically killing 16 people in New York and 30 in New Jersey. The storm demonstrated that our constituents and local businesses remain at risk, and the communities we represent need more assistance.”

In September, Congress passed, and the President signed into law, a Disaster Supplemental to provide $28.6 billion in relief funding, including $100 million for high-priority projects in States that were affected by Hurricane Ida.

“The remaining balance of funding is $9,624,000 to complete the study at its currently approved total cost. Moreover, by allocating the total remaining cost of the study now, the Army Corps could ensure that this critical project is not further delayed due to future funding gaps,” the lawmakers wrote.

Addabbo Bill Prohibiting Sale of “Whippits” to Minors Becomes Law

State Sen. Joseph P. Addabbo, Jr. (D-Queens) legislation prohibiting the sale of whipped cream chargers, also known as ‘whippits, whippets, or whip-its’ to persons under the age of 21 will become law effective Nov. 25.

Whipped cream chargers are filled with nitrous oxide which is often referred to as ‘laughing gas’ and popularly used as an over-the-counter inhalant because of its euphoric effects. Dental professionals use the chemical during oral surgery to relieve pain but it is highly addictive and has detrimental effects if used improperly.

“This new law is an important step in combatting a significant problem for many neighborhoods throughout my district,” said Addabbo. “The need to limit the access and sale of whippits first became apparent after receiving constituent complaints about empty canisters on neighborhood streets.

“Used whippits piling up in our communities are not only an eyesore, but also indicative of a significant nitrous oxide abuse problem. This law will help to protect our youth from the dangers of this lethal chemical, while helping to clean up our neighborhoods,” he added.

Malliotakis Slams Biden Plan to give Illegal Immigrants Money

U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island/Brooklyn) blasted the Biden Administration’s consideration of awarding $450,000 payments to illegal immigrants affected by the Trump Administration’s zero-tolerance immigration policy in 2018

“The idea that the Biden Administration is even considering giving illegal immigrants $450,000 payments is absolutely ridiculous. It’s a slap in the face to every American worker and immigrant who came to this country with nothing, but worked, sacrificed, and earned everything they have. These payments will only encourage, incentivize and reward illegal migration into our country, and bring us one step closer to turning the ‘American Dream’ into the ‘American Joke,’” said Malliotakis.

Malliotakis noted that in 2020, the median household income in the United States was $67,521, nearly seven times less than what the Biden Administration wants to give those who enter the country illegally.

“To have American taxpayers foot the bill for individuals who break our laws, particularly at a time when they’re facing record-high inflation and increased costs for goods, shows just how out-of-touch this Administration is. With everything facing our nation from inflation, to supply chain shortages, to rising energy costs, it’s unfortunate that Congress even has to take time away from those issues to address this,” the lawmaker said.