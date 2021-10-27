PoliticsNY with Skye: Behind the Curtain with Jay Schneiderman, Southampton Town Supervisor

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

The Hamptons gained hundreds of thousands of new residents during the pandemic, and with a larger population comes pros and cons. Hear from Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman about how the increase in population impacts the Hamptons, as well as his views on local politics and government, including how local political ideology differs from the national narrative, and more, on this episode of #PoliticsNYwithSkye

Behind the Curtain is a daily video interview series where Skye Ostreicher speaks candidly with community leaders and elected officials in order to get a sense of who they are as people. Schneps Media’s PoliticsNY is proud to provide a platform for all candidates’ voices to be heard.

