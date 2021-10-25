PoliticsNY with Skye: Behind the Curtain with Ira Costell, candidate for Brookhaven Town Clerk

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Ira Costell has over 35 years of experience in executive management. His work in developing innovative processes and procedures has made business more efficient and delivered effective results for consumers and stakeholders. That is exactly what Ira is planning to do for Brookhaven residents as the next Town Clerk.

Behind the Curtain is a daily video interview series where Skye Ostreicher speaks candidly with community leaders and elected officials in order to get a sense of who they are as people. Schneps Media’s PoliticsNY is proud to provide a platform for all candidates’ voices to be heard.

