PoliticsNY with Skye: Behind the Curtain – Ep. 39 – Sammy & Maddie, Girl and the Gov

Welcome to PoliticsNY with Skye: Behind the Curtain – Ep. 39, the show that takes you backstage, behind the scenes of NY’s biggest production: government.

Sammy Kanter & Maddie Medved are the founders of Girl and the Gov, an event-based & digitally-savvy approach to learning about politics. Tune in to learn how Sammy and Maddie are helping rebrand politics by providing a platform where millennials & Gen Z can engage with the political sphere in an approachable, digestible, and accessible way.

Girl and the Gov is hosting their next in-person event on Saturday, October 16th in Brooklyn featuring a panel of young women who are running for office, which will be moderated by our own Skye Ostreicher. Buy your ticket to the event here.

