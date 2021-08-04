The Skinny on Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul is next in line for the job of Governor should current Governor Andrew Cuomo leave office through impeachment or resignation. This scenario has become very likely amid Attorney State General Letitia James’ 186-page report being released yesterday. The report provided details of a toxic work environment in Cuomo’s office that included sexual assault allegations.

Politicians ranging from President Joe Biden to Mayor Bill de Blasio have called for Cuomo to be removed from office. That would make Lieutenant Governor Hochul step in as the next Governor of New York. Here are 10 fast facts about Hochul.