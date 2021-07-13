Malliotakis Expresses Solidarity with Cuban People

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-Southern Brooklyn, Staten Island) is leading a resolution among 55 of her Republican colleagues to express solidarity with the people of Cuba as protests have erupted across the island.

Malliotakis, who is the daughter of a Cuban refugee, introduced a resolution that states the House of Representatives stands with the Cuban people in their fight to achieve freedom, democracy, and human rights.

“Since 1959, the Cuban people have been suffering under a brutal communist regime that has advanced an agenda of violence, censorship, and economic hardship against its own people,” said Congresswoman Malliotakis in a statement. “Now more than ever, the U.S. Government needs to stand in solidarity with the Cuban people and show support for their courageous efforts to achieve freedom and democracy and economic prosperity on the island nation.”

Protests have erupted in Cuba with thousands of people calling for an end to the communist regime. The protests have spread to more than 40 cities and towns including the capital of Havana. Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel responded by calling on his supporters to take back the streets and calling on security forces to put an end to the protests.

Cuba has been under a communist regime for the last 62 years. That same regime has advanced a system of censorship, the torture and murder of political opponents, and restrictions on the emigration of its citizens.

The protests come after a difficult year for many of those living on the Island. The pandemic hurt the economy and now citizens line up for hours to buy basic necessities and goods. There have also been electricity outages and COVID-19 is beginning to surge in Cuba once again.

Malliotakis’ resolution has received no support from any Democratic members of the House.