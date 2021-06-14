Latest Mayoral Poll Shows Adams With Commanding Lead

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Mayoral candidate and Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams continues to have a sizable lead over the rest of the field, according to the latest independent poll released today.

The poll, conducted by Marist College in partnership with WNBC, Telemundo, and POLITICO, surveyed 876 likely Democratic voters and was conducted from June 3-9.

According to the poll, 28% of likely voters have Adams as their top choice, giving him a 9% advantage over Kathryn Garica who received 19%. The poll has Adams winning with 56% of the vote by the 12th round of ranked-choice voting.

Maya Wiley, whose campaign has gained some momentum in recent weeks due to some key endorsements and scandals to other progressive candidates, polled at 17%. She is the favorite amongst the progressive candidates.

Andrew Yang was an early favorite to be mayor and has consistently polled in the top three before this poll. His campaign has lost the momentum of late and this poll has yet another sign of his campaign losing steam at the wrong time. The poll shows him falling out of the top 3 candidates as he polled at 15%.

Scott Stringer was the favorite among progressive candidates early, but a sexual assault scandal has hampered his campaign. He has progressively seen his polling number slip as the campaign has gone on. He polled at 8%.

Dianne Morales, Ray McGuire, and Shaun Donovan all polled at below 5% in that respective order. They have all struggled to break through from the bottom of the pack and into the top five.

The poll found that 43% of Black voters are leaning towards Adams, with the next highest candidate being Wiley at just 11%. Adams also had the most support from Latinos, garnering 22% of the vote. 28% of white voters are leaning towards Garcia.

According to the poll, the most common second choice for voters who are leaning towards Adams is Yang. Garcia and Wiley are both of each other’s most common second choices for voters. This information provides an important peek into the possible ramifications that ranked-choice voting will have on the race.

The Marist poll is the latest poll to show that this is Adams’ race to lose at this point. He has consistently polled as a top 3 candidate during the campaign.

The poll comes just eight days before the primaries on June 22. Early voting has already begun and will run until Sunday, June 20.

