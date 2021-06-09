Adams, Shafran Cross Endorsement Bolsters Mayoral, Queens City Council Races

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Front-running mayoral candidate Eric Adams and a leading Queens City Council Candidate Austin Shafran this week cross-endorsed each other over shared public safety concerns and to partner on a robust Get-Out-The-Vote effort to reach Northeast Queens voters.

Shafran is a leading contender to replace term-limited Council Member Paul Vallone in District 19 covering Bayside, Auburndale, Bay Terrace, Beechhurst, College Point, Douglaston, Flushing, Little Neck, Malba and Whitestone .

The cross-endorsement comes a day after a new Spectrum News NY1/Ipsos poll showed Adams has jumped out to a six-point lead in the Democratic primary for mayor.

The poll also showed that on crime and public safety – the leading issue sited by 46% of likely voters – Adams was the top-rated candidate, three times higher than anyone else, as best able to handle the issue.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working alongside Austin for years, and I believe he has what it takes to make our communities safer, fairer, and more equitable. That’s why I’m proud to endorse him as the next Council Member for Northeast Queens. I know that Austin shares my vision for this city, and I look forward to working with him when we both get to City Hall,” said Adams.

Shafran said Adams doesn’t just have his support, but also his trust as a father that he’s going to be a mayor that will keep his children safe.

“When it comes to protecting the safety of our neighborhoods and preserving the quality of life of our communities, Eric has the vision to see us through COVID and the leadership skills to actually make it a reality,” said Shafran.

In addition to the Adams endorsement, Shafran has also received the support of a growing list of Democratic and political advocacy organizations such as the Queens County Democratic Party, the NY Working Families Party, Planned Parenthood of Greater NY, the NY League of Conservation Voters (NYLCV) and the President’s Co-Op & Condo Council (A+ rating).

A lifelong resident of Bayside where he and his wife are now raising their two children, Shafran spent 15 years working at the highest levels of City, State and Federal government, starting his career as a Community Liaison to former Congressman Gary Ackerman and going on to serve as Communications Director for then-NYC Council Finance Chair David Weprin, where he helped to oversee the allocation of millions of dollars in Capital and Expense Budget grants for nonprofit organizations across the City and throughout Northeast Queens.