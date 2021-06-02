Adams Flexes Political Support Before Mayoral Debate

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

In the run-up to tonight’s Mayoral debate on ABC, front runner Eric Adams joined a diverse group of supporters for a rally in front of Brooklyn Borough Hall.

City Council Majority Leader Laurie Cumbo (D-Brooklyn) and U.S. Rep. Thomas Suozzi (D-Queens, LI) led the supporting cheers with Cumbo quickly defending Adams from what she said were unfair attacks from his rivals.

“Ain’t going to let nobody turn us around,” she said with a jazzed-up cadence. “Eric Adams is telling it how it is. Others are saying how it might be.”

Cumbo then introduced Suozzi, who said Adams was the candidate of New Yorkers who have struggled.

“[Only] one candidate who can say I will help people who are struggling,” he said, pointing out that Adams is leading a diverse coalition to bring New Yorkers together.

“Now is when we need everyone to come together. There is only one person who brings people together. Look at the diversity in this group,” Suozzi added.

Cadman Plaza behind Borough Hall echoed with chants of “the champ is here,” as supporters guided Adams to the lectern and presented him with a bike helmet and gloves, anticipating a tough debate.

“Lotta love here today. I’m glad to have that love,” Adams said of his supporters. “Because there won’t be a lot of love tonight.”

Adams echoed other supporters who had touted his connection with struggling New Yorkers. He shared stories of himself eating ice cream to calm his stomach as he feared retribution for his past comments on racism within the New York Police Department (NYPD).

Adams said his past criticism while serving as a police officer distinguishes him from his rivals, as he defends himself from accusations of supporting stop-and-frisk policies that targeted minority youth.

“This is the issue I have put on the forefront. Not when I was outside the police department, but when I was inside the police department.”

He went on to say that voters should avoid researching candidates on social media, and that his record is of helping the marginalized.

“Don’t look at what people say, look at what I did” Adams said.

Tonight’s much-anticipated debate is the first that will feature the candidates addressing each other in person and not on zoom.

It’s slated for 7 p.m., tonight, Wednesday, June 2 and will be televised by WABC Channel 7.