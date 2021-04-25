Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Susan Damplo is running for NYC Council District 1 in Lower Manhattan which encompasses the communities of Battery Park City, Civic Center, Chinatown, Financial District, Little Italy, the Lower East Side, NoHo, SoHo, South Street Seaport, South Village, TriBeCa & Washington Square. This seat is currently held by term-limited Margaret Chin.

PoliticsNY asked Damplo three questions in three minutes as part of our meet the candidate series on the road to the June 22 citywide primaries.

