Watch: Phelan Dante Fitzpatrick, Candidate for NYC Council District 3 (Manhattan)

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Phelan Dante Fitzpatrick is running for NYC Council District 3 in Manhattan, a seat currently held by term-limited Corey Johnson, who is running to be the next NYC Comptroller. The 3rd Council District is comprised of Chelsea, Hell’s Kitchen, Greenwich Village, West SoHo, Hudson Square, Times Square, Garment District, Flatiron and Midtown West.

PoliticsNY asked Fitzpatrick three questions in three minutes as part of our meet the candidate series on the road to the June 22 citywide primaries.

To learn more about all the candidates in all the citywide races click here.