Bronx Candidates Recieve Public Matching Funds

The Campaign Finance Board (CFB) yesterday doled out a whopping $23.3 million in public matching funds to candidates running for office this year, tacking onto the already historic $72.2 million they’ve given out in funds in these and any other races for the last 32 years, said the CFB.
More candidates are registered to run in the 2021 elections than in any previous New York City election cycle, and more than 71 percent of the individual contributions raised are from New York City residents, said CFB.
To qualify for public funds, candidates must meet fundraising thresholds demonstrating support from within their communities, in City Council races that means candidates must raise at least $5,000 from city residents and at least 75 contributions from residents of the district where they are running, said CFB.
The CFB then provides matching funds to qualifying candidates, $8 for every $1 they raise, up to the first $175 for donations to City Council and Borough President candidates.
Overall, 20 candidates for borough president, and 206 City Council candidates have qualified for public funds payments with 103 receiving a maximum public funds payment today, April 15, said CFB.
Here’s a breakdown of what Bronx candidates received yesterday in the borough president’s race and by city council district:
Borough President-
Fernando Cabrera $210,786
Nathalia Fernandez $69,350
Vanessa Gibson $140,476
Luis Sepulveda $223,356
City Council-
DISTRICT 8
Diana Ayala $39,349
DISTRICT 14
Fernando Aquino $17,632
Haile Rivera $129,923
Socrates Solano $190
Yudelka Tapia $5,130
DISTRICT16
Yves Filius $91,299
Althea Stevens $14,478
DISTRICT 18
Michael Beltzer $10,617
Darlene Jackson $47,268
Mohammed Mujumder $95