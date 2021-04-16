Bronx Candidates Recieve Public Matching Funds

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

The Campaign Finance Board (CFB) yesterday doled out a whopping $23.3 million in public matching funds to candidates running for office this year, tacking onto the already historic $72.2 million they’ve given out in funds in these and any other races for the last 32 years, said the CFB.

More candidates are registered to run in the 2021 elections than in any previous New York City election cycle, and more than 71 percent of the individual contributions raised are from New York City residents, said CFB.

To qualify for public funds, candidates must meet fundraising thresholds demonstrating support from within their communities, in City Council races that means candidates must raise at least $5,000 from city residents and at least 75 contributions from residents of the district where they are running, said CFB.

The CFB then provides matching funds to qualifying candidates, $8 for every $1 they raise, up to the first $175 for donations to City Council and Borough President candidates.

Overall, 20 candidates for borough president, and 206 City Council candidates have qualified for public funds payments with 103 receiving a maximum public funds payment today, April 15, said CFB.

Here’s a breakdown of what Bronx candidates received yesterday in the borough president’s race and by city council district:

Borough President-

Fernando Cabrera $210,786

Nathalia Fernandez $69,350

Vanessa Gibson $140,476

Luis Sepulveda $223,356

City Council-

DISTRICT 8

Diana Ayala $39,349

DISTRICT 14

Fernando Aquino $17,632

Haile Rivera $129,923

Socrates Solano $190

Yudelka Tapia $5,130

DISTRICT16

Yves Filius $91,299

Althea Stevens $14,478

DISTRICT 18

Michael Beltzer $10,617

Darlene Jackson $47,268

Mohammed Mujumder $95