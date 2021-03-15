Brooklyn Dem Leader Bichotte Hermelyn Endorses Adams for Mayor

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Brooklyn Democratic Party Chair and Assemblymember Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn, today, March 15, endorsed Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams for mayor becoming the first 2021 mayoral endorsement by a county party leader.

Bichotte Hermelyn is the first woman to chair the Brooklyn Democratic Party, representing roughly 1.2 million people, and the first Haitian American woman elected to office in New York City.

She also chairs the Subcommittee on Oversight of Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (MWBEs) in the State Assembly and is a statewide leader on election reform and gender issues, including pay equity, health care equity and domestic violence.

“Eric Adams is a son of Brownsville, Brooklyn, who never forgot where he came from and never stopped fighting for equity and resources for our communities and our people—and that is why — as the Brooklyn Democratic county leader who understands the diversity of this great borough — he is my clear choice to be the next mayor of New York City,” Bichotte Hermelyn said.

“We find ourselves in two pandemics: the pandemic of COVID-19 and the pandemic of racial and economic inequality. When others fled, Eric led — as he always has — taking action on the ground during the height of the pandemic to deliver resources to the hardest-hit communities in Brooklyn and across the city. He knows from a personal level that health is wealth, and is the only candidate that can turn around our healthcare system so that it serves all New Yorkers. I enthusiastically endorse Eric Adams to be our next mayor,” she added.

Adams, who was recently endorsed by the Hotel Trades Council, 32BJ SEIU and the executive board of DC37 – three of the city’s larger unions, called Bichotte Hermelyn a trailblazer for women and people of color throughout the city and state.

“I am so proud to have her endorsement,” said Adams. “Our campaign is growing every day, powered by working people and communities of color who deserve leadership at City Hall that understands their struggle and will put their priorities first to recover the right way.”