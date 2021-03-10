Watch Manhattan Borough President Candidate Mark Levine

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

NYC Councilmember Mark Levine (D-Manhattan) is running to be our next Manhattan Borough President, taking over for term-limited Gale Brewer, who is now running for NYC Council.

The borough president proposes legislation, zoning changes, city-wide budget recommendations, and direction for land-use in the borough. Borough presidents appoint members to the New York City Planning Commission, and members to other local boards.

PoliticsNY asked Levine three questions in three minutes as part of our meet the candidate series on the road to the June 22 citywide primaries.

Check out our interview with Councilman Levine below.