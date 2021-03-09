Meet the Comptroller Candidate: New York State Senator Brian Benjamin

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

State Sen. Brian Benjamin (D-Manhattan) is running to be our next NYC Comptroller, taking over for term-limited Scott Stringer, who is now running for Mayor. The Comptroller acts as the accountant of the entire city, as the chief fiscal and auditing officer. The comptroller is elected, citywide, to a four-year term and can hold office for two consecutive terms.

PoliticsNY asked Benjamin three questions in three minutes as part of our meet the candidate series on the road to the June 22 citywide primaries.

To learn more about all the candidates in all the citywide races click here.

Check out our interview with Senator Benjamin below.