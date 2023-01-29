Women Supreme Court Justices in NY make history

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

New York Supreme Court’s Appellate Term, Second Department, for the 2nd, 11th and 13th Judicial Districts (Brooklyn, Queens and Richmond Counties, respectively) made history on Wednesday, Jan. 25 with a bench comprising all women and with the appointment of Trinidadian-born Hon. Wavny Toussaint, the first woman and person of color to serve as presiding justice.

The other members are: Associate Justices Marina Mundy, of Richmond County; Lisa S. Ottley, of Kings County, whose father hailed from Trinidad and Tobago; and Lourdes Ventura and Cheree Buggs, of Queens County.