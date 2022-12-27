In the Community with Council Member Francisco Moya

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

In this edition of In the Community with sponsored by AARP we had the pleasure of sitting down with Council Member Francisco Moya. Council Member Moya represents Council District 21 which includes East Elmhurst, Jackson Heights, LeFrak City, and Corona.

Council Member Moya accomplished many great things in 2022, but the highlight of his year was the success of his plan for the redevelopment of Willets Point. This redevelopment will not only bring a soccer stadium to Queens, but also 2,500 units of affordable housing, a new school, green space for the community and a number of new jobs for Queens residents. In 2023, Council Member Moya has big plans including a push for increased funding for senior programs in the upcoming budget. Council Member Moya explains that there is “a very big need to increase services for our aging population” and his plans to do this include increasing funding for the expanded in home services for the elderly program, community services for the elderly program, and wellness and nutrition program.