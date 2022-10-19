Meet the Candidates: General Election | Robert Bobrick, State Senate District 47

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Medical Freedom Party Candidate Robert Bobrick is running for senate to restore rights that he believes have been taken for granted. The most important right being bodily autonomy, often referred to as the right to medical freedom where the party derives its name.

Bobrick recently led a movement for the parents of Success Academy Charter Schools to remove the Covid vaccine mandate and testing requirements for students. In June, the movement found success and the mandates were removed throughout all Success Academy schools.

Bobrick has a long history in the education system. He taught English in Japan for 6 years and then transitioned to teaching at Brooklyn Public schools in the early 90s where he made his career. Bobrick was also involved with the Community Church of New York and previously served as a chair on the Board of Trustees.