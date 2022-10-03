Meet the Candidates: General Election | Ken Moore, State Senate District 9

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Ken Moore has always enjoyed helping his neighbors and representing his community — from his years in union leadership to his time as a volunteer firefighter, to his current service as Mayor of Bellerose Village on Long Island. And now, possibly, in Albany. Ken is running in the November 8 General Election on the Democratic ticket for State Senate District 9. His motivation, like much else about Ken, is straightforward and uncomplicated: he sees vulnerabilities in the economy, gun safety laws, and women’s health protections, and he wants to make things better. Key to improving things is listening to communities and constituents, so Ken’s gift for listening and reaching across the aisle (the majority of the Village’s trustees are conservative, yet Ken has found success as a Democratic Mayor) could make him an effective representative in the State legislature.