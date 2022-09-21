NYC in finals to land 2024 Democratic National Convention

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

New York City is in the finals along with Chicago and Atlanta to land the 2024 Democratic National Convention (DNC), according to Mayor Eric Adams’ Chief of Staff Frank Carone.

Carone, who has been spearheading the city’s effort in landing the DNC, said there are rumors out there that it could wind up being between the Big Apple and Chicago.

“One thing I’m very proud of is one of the members of the Democratic National Convention committee TAG – which is the Technical Advisory Group – said to me on September 9 is , ‘Wow, your team really left it all on the field.’ I was extremely pleased. That’s all you could ask for. Our job was to leave no stone unturned, put our best foot forward – professionally, logistically and substantively. And then let the politics be the politics and that’s where we are right now,” said Carone in an exclusive sit-down interview with PoliticsNY.

Carone said the decision is ultimately going to be up to President Biden’s inner circle on where he wants to deliver his message to the country, but the city did everything it could to make the decision easy to decide.

“It should be in New York for a lot of reasons. First of all, it’s a great story. What’s the story? The first Democratic convention in Madison Square Garden was in 1924, and this will be the 100th anniversary of the first one. In 1924 we were just coming out of the pandemic of 1918 and in 2024 we’re just coming out of the pandemic of 2020,” said Carone. “And we’re talking about the rebirth of the city of New York, which was hit the hardest during the pandemic.

“And New York is a union town. We have the greatest media. We have the greatest police department for security and we could go on and on and on. We’re going to raise the money here. The business community partnered with us. So we have a package deal for the party to deliver the message to the country. Remember, we want to make a great experience for those members of the convention. But we also have to broadcast a message around the country of why Joe Biden should be reelected,” he added.

The last time the city has hosted the DNC was in 1992 when Bill Clinton was first running for president. Carone said the final decision is expected by the end of the year.