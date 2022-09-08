Meet the Candidates: General Election | Nathalia Fernandez, State Senate District 34

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

In this interview, Emmy Award-winning broadcast journalist Jane Hanson is joined by Nathalia Fernandez, who currently serves as New York State Assemblyperson for District 80. Fernandez is looking to increase her capacity to enact change in her community by running in this November’s general election for State Senate District 34. This new position as State Senator would be a big step up, but Fernandez embraces the change: “The Senate certainly is a bigger seat, a bigger district, bigger responsibilities, but the bigger microphone . . . I look forward to being that partner, that fighter for my community, bringing their values to Albany to make sure that we’re really delivering for the needs of this district.”