Meet the Candidates 2022: Angel Vasquez for State Senate District 31

Today on Meet the Candidates 2022, Emmy Award winning host Jane Hanson speaks with Angel Vasquez, a candidate for New York State Senate in District 31. Vasquez is hoping to go to Albany as an active and effective legislature. He is dedicated to authoring bills that provide solutions to the problems facing New Yorkers, and is particularly focused on tackling public safety and the affordability crisis. If elected, Vasquez would be the first openly gay Latino in the New York State Senate. Visit PoliticsNY on YouTube to watch similar videos.