Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

In this edition of Meet the Candidates 2022, Emmy Award winning host Jane Hanson speaks with New York State Assembly candidate Chris LeBron, who is running in District 75. He intends to lean into the community of his Manhattan district and allow the voters to tell him what his priorities should be. LeBron hopes to be a pillar of accountability and accessibility for his constituents. For similar videos, visit PoliticsNY on YouTube.