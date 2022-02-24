State of the State: Rev. Al Sharpton talks Voting Rights

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Rev. Al Sharpton, founder of the civil rights organization National Action Network, joins host Morgan C. Mullings to discuss the importance of voting rights in New York State. After promoting two embattled voting rights bills in Washington, D.C., Sharpton believes that voting rights for disenfranchised communities are vulnerable in this election season. National Action Network works on the ground with communities to make sure that they have a say in every election, especially this year, when we may elect a new governor of New York State.

