NY Lawmakers on the Move Feb. 21, 2022

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Hochul Boosts Cybersecurity Preparations and Readiness

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced yesterday that in light of current geopolitical uncertainty, she convened cabinet members from relevant areas to review the state’s ongoing cybersecurity preparedness efforts and make sure that New Yorkers, our institutions, and our critical infrastructure are protected from cyber-facilitated disruptions.

“We are in regular touch with the White House and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to ensure coordination,” said Hochul. “The reality is that because New York State is a leader in the finance, healthcare, energy, and transportation sectors, our state is an attractive target for cyber criminals and foreign adversaries.

“My Administration has taken significant steps to prepare for what have become increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks, including my recent budget proposal to invest $62 million in our cybersecurity protections, which is more than double from last year. Cabinet leaders will continue reviewing their cyber-risk management readiness and communicate with relevant industry and government partners to ensure threat intelligence is being relayed as quickly as possible.

“It is my top priority to keep New Yorkers safe, and we will remain vigilant by continuing to monitor for threats and ramping up our cybersecurity shields as necessary.

“New Yorkers should also remember they are vulnerable to cyberattacks on their personal devices, and I encourage them to use best practices around passwords and multi-factor authentication, and to make sure that older loved ones are protected from scams.”

Gillibrand Joins Peoples-Stokes to Launch EquityPAC

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D.NY) yesterday joined Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes (D-Buffalo) Assemblymembers Eddie Gibbs (D-Manhattan) and Charles Fall (D-Staten Island) and other community stakeholders to launch EquityPAC, a political action committee to support candidates committed to fostering equity around cannabis legalization, education and environmental resilience.

The new initiative will work to make cannabis legal and to ensure that its legalization helps people of color access wealth and job creation.

Gillibrand is a strong supporter of cannabis legalization at the federal, state and local level. She supports descheduling marijuana, expunging all non-violent marijuana convictions, investing in research for health applications, legalizing and taxing recreational marijuana nationwide, and importantly, directing the revenue to programs to help repair the damage done by the War on Drugs, creating equity for small business investment in the communities that have been most hurt by the failed policies of the past.

Gianaris Announced Youth Leadership Recognition Award Program

Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris (D-Queens) announced on Friday his annual Youth Leadership Recognition Awards program is now accepting nominations.

The program recognizes outstanding high school students for their leadership in the classroom, on the sports field, in extracurricular or community activities.

“The youth of today are the leaders of tomorrow and I am always proud to recognize the great young people of Queens,” said Gianaris. “I encourage young people to apply to this program and be highlighted for the work they do in our community.”

The Youth Leadership Recognition Award program honors outstanding students who will become future leaders. Eligible students include current sophomores, juniors, and seniors who excel not only academically, but through leadership in extracurricular and volunteer activities. Students selected to receive the New York State Senate Youth Leadership Recognition Award will receive a congratulatory personalized certificate from Senator Gianaris.

Applications will be accepted through March 25, 2022. For more information or to submit a nomination, click here or go to gianaris.nysenate.gov. To download high-resolution copies of the flyer, click here.

Brooks-Powers Launches Citywide Transportation Tour in Partnership with Local Elected Partners

City Council Majority Whip Selvena N. Brooks-Powers (D-Queens), chair of the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, today is launching a citywide transportation listening tour, meeting with elected officials and citywide stakeholders to better understand both infrastructure and transportation needs in communities across the city.

Following tours in all 50 City Council districts, Brooks-Powers will conclude with listening sessions with each Borough Delegation. Listening sessions will be open to the public and take place virtually to discuss borough-wide issues regarding accessible transportation options, bus routes, train and commuter line rail issues, for-hire-vehicle rights and availability, as well as a myriad of issues affecting residents of the five boroughs.

She will begin the tour in Queens in the district of City Council Member Julie Won.