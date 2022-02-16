De Los Santos handily wins upper Manhattan Assembly special election, Lucas wins in Brooklyn

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

The results of two state Assembly special elections last night held few surprises as favored candidates Manny De Los Santos and Nikki Lucas won their respective races with solid majorities. Since it’s an election year, however, both candidates will have to run again in a June primary and November general election to keep their seats.

De Los Santos won Manhattan’s 72nd Assembly district – which covers Washington Heights, Inwood, and Marble Hill – with 61 percent of the vote according to unofficial results from the city Board of Elections. While Lucas won Brooklyn’s 60th Assembly District in a near landslide with 78 percent of the vote.

As the candidate backed by the local Democratic Party, De Los Santos had a clear advantage in this race. He’s a social worker, a district leader and also ran U.S. Rep. Adriano Espaillat’s 2018 reelection campaign.

In a release last night, De Los Santos took a victory lap after winning the same seat he competed for unsuccessfully in 2014.

“I am grateful and humbled by the trust of my community in electing me as their voice in the State Assembly,” De Los Santos said. “Throughout my life I have fought for the people of Washington Heights, Inwood, and Marble Hill and I will continue that work in Albany.”

Following De Los Santos in the vote tally was Nayma Silver-Matos – who received 31 percent running as an independent on the Uptown Rises line – and Republican candidate Edwin De La Cruz, who finished in last place with 7 percent.

Both specials were held to replace Assembly members who left midterm to join the city council after winning elections last year. The Manhattan seat was vacated by Councilwoman Carmen De La Rosa, who represented the area in Albany for the past five years. The Brooklyn district has either been represented by Charles Barron, who vacated the seat, or his wife Inez Barron for the past decade.

De La Rosa was also a strong supporter of De Los Santos’ campaign.

“Having served this community as Assembly Member for the last 5 years, I know Manny De Los Santos is a thoughtful leader who understands the impact of the legislative process to our neighborhoods,” De La Rosa said. “He will be a staunch advocate for every one of our residents, especially the most vulnerable, so I am honored to pass the baton and have him as a partner in government.”