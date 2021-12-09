Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Subscribe to the PoliticsNY YouTube channel.

Meet Ashmi Sheth, candidate for US Congress in NY-10, in this Schneps Media x PoliticsNY “Three Questions in Three Minutes” #3Q3M interview series on #PoliticsNYwithSkye

Ashmi takes her experience regulating big banks at the Federal Reserve and advocating for small business protections on the Hill, to building climate resiliency products and movements for minority rights – and is running to bring her ideas to Congress.

New York’s 10th Congressional District is currently occupied by incumbent Jerry Nadler and includes parts of Manhattan’s Upper West Side, Hell’s Kitchen, Chelsea, SoHo, Greenwich Village, TriBeCa, the Financial District and Battery Park City. In Brooklyn, the 10th District includes parts of Borough Park, Kensington, Red Hook, Sunset Park, Bensonhurst, Dyker Heights and Gravesend.

Calling all Candidates! If you’re running for office in 2022, we want to hear from you. Click here to submit your platform for publication across the Schneps Media family of brands as well as schedule your time for a #3Q3M interview with Skye Ostreicher on #PoliticsNYwithSkye

Subscribe to the PoliticsNY YouTube channel.