Last House Jan. 6 Committee meeting likely to include criminal referrals of Trump, supporters

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

The House committee investigating the Capitol riot will make its final public presentation Monday about the unprecedented effort by Donald Trump to overturn the results of the presidential election he lost in 2020. The committee has called it an “attempted coup” that warrants criminal prosecution from the Justice Department.

That is expected to be the committee’s closing argument as it wraps up a year-and-a-half-long inquiry and prepares to release a final report detailing its findings about the insurrection in the nation’s capital on Jan. 6, 2021. The committee of seven Democrats and two Republicans is set to dissolve at the end of the year.