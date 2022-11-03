At Witt’s End: Can somebody validate my existence, please

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you.

Forget the midterm elections, the War in the Ukraine and the stock market eating up everybody’s 401k retirement account. There’s something much more important to a vast number of my colleagues in the media business – getting verified on Twitter with a white checkmark in a circular blue shape next to your Twitter handle

That’s right, the coveted checkmark has been a status symbol for both journalists and up-and-coming media outlets for some years. And now billionaire Elon Musk, who bought Twitter for a reported $44 billion is threatening to let the masses enter the social media VIP room for a mere $8 a month – less than the price of the cheapest Hulu subscription.

When I first heard about the checkmark, I owned and operated the small digital news website KingsCountyPolitics.com (KCP), and a few of the freelance reporters informed me about it. They said getting the checkmark meant you were a legitimate. Without it, you are a blogger posing as a journalist. A schlemiel.

A few of these journalists that wrote posts for KCP and who I mentored received the coveted checkmark. And they went out for drinks with colleagues to celebrate and gloated with sardonic tweets of their newly attained status. True, they may still have had trouble paying their rent – or should I say were rent burdened – but when it came to social media they had arrived. They, along with elected officials, celebrities and media influencers suddenly became the social media elite.

As for reporters, journalists and regular people without check marks? They were the social media surfs. The peons. The potato diggers.

Well, I for one, do not like working the fields of Idaho, so I went to the back end of Twitter and applied not once, not twice, but three times. For me there was more red tape than getting all your documentation together for your passport and marriage license while passing through airport security on a flight to the MiddleEast.

I never did get the check mark, and I’ve always suspected it is because Twitter is largely an echo chamber where people mostly encounter information or opinions that reflect and reinforce their own. And the echo chamber was filled with ‘woke’ folk and progressive thinkers. I didn’t fit that profile because as a contrarian, I entertain both conservative and liberal viewpoints.

But Musk’s purchase threatens to change all that. And one of his first moves was to charge all those with checkmarks $20 a month, which he later reduced to $8, in large part to recoup his investment.

This has outraged people with checkmarks including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and author Stephen King.

“Lmao at a billionaire earnestly trying to sell people on the idea that “free speech” is actually a $8/mo subscription plan,” AOC tweeted to her 13.5 million followers.

Musk responded that, “Twitter’s current lords [and} peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bulls—,” and added that the price would be adjusted by country.

I’m with Musk on this one because for a mere $8 a month, anybody can have their existence validated and become a verified social media VIP.

Even a potato-picking journalist like myself.